Local
Habitat for Humanity requests more volunteers for housing project
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – Habitat for Humanity, along with the Rotary Club of Big Sky, have requested more volunteer help with their project building affordable housing on Big Sky school district property before winter weather sets in for good.
Jill Ellwood, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley, noted that finishing the final wall on one of the triplexes would allow roof and interior work to proceed throughout the winter months.
“If the roof can go on before the snow flies, interior work can keep going all winter long at a more relaxed pace,” said Mel Crichton, a member of the Rotary Club who worked on the project extensively over the summer.
“No special skills are needed, but there will be work on stepladders with one or two people working below getting materials for the ladder workers. A crew of four or five can make a big dent in the work that needs to be done. If you can do only part of a day, that’s OK.”
Contact Jill Ellwood at jellwood@habitatbozeman.org for more information.
Weather
Trending
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Increased flights to Bozeman make trip to Big Sky easier than ever
-
Environment3 days ago
Black bear breaks into Big Sky car (with audio)
-
Environment6 days ago
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 10/15/19
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Mi Pueblito brought the heat opening season