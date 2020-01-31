Highway 191 travel study ongoing

EBS STAFF

GALLATIN COUNTY – The Montana Department of Transportation recently sought input with a series of public meetings regarding the ongoing travel study along Highway 191. The area covered by the study begins in Four Corners at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Huffine Lanes and Norris Road and will conclude at the Beaver Creek Road intersection near Big Sky.

Public meetings were held in Gallatin Gateway and Big Sky on Jan. 28 and 29, respectively, in order for MDT to provide the public with additional information and an opportunity to voice their concerns. MDT’s aim for the study is to identify safety concerns along this particular stretch of Highway 191, as well as additional environmental and geometric needs, and how to best remedy them in the future.

For additional information and to comment on the study visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/US191