Historical Society’s virtual Montana beer tour

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 4/8/20

Montana loves beer. Always has, always will, and maybe more now than ever…you know, to take the edge off things as we collectively navigate a sudden and sometimes frightening new normal. Raise a pint of your favorite Montana brew: the Montana Historical Society has created a virtual tour of Montana’s best breweries, both existing and those dating back to territory days. That’s right, the tour includes every single brewery to ever grace The Last Best Place. According to KULR, users filter results by city and era, and are encouraged by the historical society to use the resource to plan their next brewery tour once the stay at home directive is no longer necessary. “Montanans may be quarantined at home, but we can still explore the history of the Montana beer industry through a new interactive web map by the Montana Historical Society,” stated a release from organization. “For example, did you know that Philipsburg once had eight breweries? The oldest was the Charles Kroger Brewery, which opened in 1875 and operated for 22 years.” Crack a bottle and check out the full release here.