BIG SKY DISCOVERY ACADEMY

The public is invited on a tour of three festively decorated Big Sky residences on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. The second annual Holiday Home Tour features homes in the Spanish Peaks and Aspen Groves communities. Free transportation is provided.

Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served at each residence with a presentation about the home, architect, builder, decorator and designer.

The tour will end at Discovery’s Community Learning Center for a holiday bazaar beginning at 6 p.m. where guests can browse holiday gift items made by local artists and Discovery students.

“This is an important event because in addition to a fun, festive night for people to enjoy, all proceeds go towards supporting Discovery Academy programs and kids in our community,” said Karen Maybee, Big Sky Discovery Academy co-founder and school board president.

Visit bigskydiscoveryacademy.org or call (406) 993-2008 for details.