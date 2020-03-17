Letter to the Editor: Big Sky Community Food Bank to provide free lunches

Dear Big Sky families,

In an effort to continue to feed both kids and community members who may need a lunch, we are offering free boxed lunches to those who would like one. This service is open to everybody. Pick up days are currently Monday-Friday from 11:00am -1:00pm outside the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center lobby. Please e-mail me at lhurlbut@bssd72.org if you would like to pre order a lunch, it would be very helpful in our preparation. Just let me know with a first name and quantity and if it is for an adult or child. In this ever changing climate, please stay tuned with any changes in pick up location, days, and times. Please share with anyone you think may need lunch!

Also, here is some more information regarding The Big Sky Food Bank and recent changes they have made to help accommodate our community.

PRE-PACKED FOOD BOXES – BSCFB will be altering the service delivery model to increase social distancing for the health and safety of customers, volunteers, and staff. Beginning on Tuesday, March 17th we will be implementing a pick up for pre-packed food boxes which include a set menu for at least a week’s supply for your household. Households will be allowed to pick up TWICE each month. The lobby will be closed to the general public. At this time, there will be NO substitutions but please know WE HAVE PLENTY OF FOOD.

EXPANDED HOURS – Until such a time as it becomes unnecessary, Big Sky Food Bank will expand our service hours by two additional days. We will now be open 3-7pm Tuesdays & Thursdays, 11am-3pm Wednesdays & Fridays.

DRIVE-UP SERVICE – If you are in need of food, please visit the Big Sky Food Bank between 3-7 Tuesday & Thursday, 11-3 Wednesday & Friday. Be prepared to accept your food box by driving up to the patio area in front of the food bank, under the awning. Check-in will be a part of the drive-through service. This process should be quick.

HOME DELIVERY FRIDAYS – Those quarantined, self-quarantined, and/or of suspicious health status will be allowed to order a food box dropped off to their home. Food box drops to homes will be done on FRIDAYS – we will leave the box outside your door and will not make any other contact with you.

VOUCHERS – We will be offering vouchers for produce, dairy and household necessities at local grocery stores. The parameters of this voucher will be forthcoming.