Letter to the Editor: Inhibiting Montana’s wildlife opportunity

To the Editor,



Our Legislature continues to ensure that private interests are prioritized while public opinion takes a back seat.

Keeping bison out of Montana is a spineless notion that creates no benefit other than those enjoyed by private ranchers. The excuse of brucellosis has been used time and time again—although there has never been any documented evidence of a transmission.

Allowing bison to roam freely throughout Montana would increase visitor spending, cut tax dollars, and enhance the overall rich wildlife culture our state has always identified with. Conversely, limiting bison to a small area of Yellowstone National Park is not only unnatural and unfair, but also ultimately unproductive in terms of economic growth.

The public’s desire to see this animal unrestricted and sovereign again should not be overshadowed by the avidity and influence of special interests.



Natalie Crane

Bozeman