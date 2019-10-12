Lone Peak Composite Team wraps up season with Copper City trails race

By Doug Hare EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Lone Peak Composite Team finished their third season in style with multiple podium and top-ten finishes after the dust had settled from their 3-plus mile race on Copper City trails outside of Three Forks, Montana.

In their first two seasons, members of the LPCT had competed in the Idaho league of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). This season marked the first year that NICA offered a Montana-based race circuit, and the team’s first competition on courses in the Treasure State.

“The weekend went well. It was a good way to end the season. I’m really proud of the way the kids competed in all four races” Coach Matt Jennings said. “It was nice to race on the trails in our own home state this year. And we got Girls Ride Together off the ground this year, which will hopefully encourage even more females to get out and ride.”

Jennings helped coach the squad this season along with John Flach, Alex Hassman, Polly Buotte, Scott Jacobsen, Danielle McClain and Chris Wilson. The LPCT continues to grow its team with 15 athletes signed up this year. Six racers competed regularly throughout the season: Max Seelye, Matthew Jennings, Henry Flach, Kjetil Hassman, Wren Hassman and Hazel Buotte.

“It was really a fun season,” said Coach John Flach. “The kids did well and it was nice getting to know some of the parents better—even if we probably had to drive further than when we competed in Idaho.”