LPHS National Honor Society gathering donations for Thanksgiving

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Lone Peak High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society is doing their part to ensure everyone has a hearty meal this holiday season. The students began collecting food on Oct. 21 and will continue to do so until Nov. 21.

Kate Eisele, faculty advisor for NHS as well as a middle and high school science teacher for Big Sky School District, hopes that the food drive will become an annual event: “This is the first time NHS has done a fall food drive and we’re hoping to kind of make it an annual tradition.”

All donations from the food drive, entitled “Thanksgiving in a Bag,” will be sent to the Big Sky Community Food Bank. On Nov. 22, students from LPHS will collect and deliver the donations to the food bank.

The food drive has also brought about some friendly competition between LPHS students to see which grade level can compile the largest amount of donations. After an initial count, the seniors are leading throughout the middle and high school, while the second graders appear to have the largest total in the elementary school.

Donations can be left at Lone Peak High School, outside of the main office, as well as at the Big Sky Visitor’s Center, Lone Peak Cinema and the Hungry Moose Market & Deli.