LPHS sees success at regional science fair

EBS STAFF

BUTTE – Ninth grade students from Lone Peak High School recently competed at the Montana Tech Regional Science and Engineering Fair on March 5. Competing for the first time in school history, 34 LPHS students showcased 19 different projects, earning a second-place finish overall in the small school’s division.

Projects by Lindsey Blackurn, Jaiden Spence and Pierce Farr, Gus Hammond, Max Romney, and Ben Saad earned bronze medal honors. Skylar Manka and Katrina Lang captured silver medal honors with their project, “Holding back a Landslide.” Maddie Cone, Avery Dickerson and Myla Hoover brought home gold medal honors for their project focusing on washing machines and microplastics.

Many other LPHS student projects earned various accolades and cash prizes at the event as well. Distinctions included Air Force awards, best water-related science research project, and best ninth through twelfth grade project related to human health and the environment, to name a few.