Making it in Big Sky: Tribe Salon

By Doug Hare EBS SPORTS EDITOR

Hanna Powell grew up in Madison Valley, just on the other side of Lone Mountain in Harrison and Ennis, Montana. After spending eight years in Big Sky, snowboarding, mountain biking and performing as a singer and musician, Hanna decided to follow her dream of being a hairstylist and moved to San Francisco to attend the Cinta Aveda Institute.

After receiving both Cosmetology and Barbering licenses, she returned to her native state to start her career in the hair world. When opening Tribe Salon in the Meadow Village in 2017, Hanna’s main objective was to discover her guests’ desires and provide optimal results to enhance their natural beauty.

Explore Big Sky: What has been the key to your success?

Hanna Powell: My success is a direct reflection of how much pride I take in providing not only a consistent service, but an experience to my clients that makes them feel great. I feel successful when my clients walk out of Tribe Salon with a smile on their face.

EBS: Do you remember your first customer or first sale?

H.P.: Yes! A longtime local, Nancy Long was my first guest. And bless her heart, was she ever patient with me as I adapted to my new space! A big thanks to all my clients who were patient in the first few months when Tribe was still ‘evolving’!

EBS: What is it about Big Sky that compels you to stick it out through the hard times?

H.P.: I have lived in Big Sky for 14 years and this is home for me. The community has been incredible to support me through this process and I enjoy being a part of responsible growth in Big Sky with a focus on serving locals.

EBS: What is one of the most memorable moments you have had as a resident/business owner in Big Sky?

H.P.: There have been so many wonderful memories in this community, I can’t choose just one!

EBS: What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve received?

H.P.: When I was first opening Tribe, I was very nervous and unsure that I was making the right decisions. A client and friend told me that things rarely work out the way you plan and there will always be distractions and stumbling blocks that you have to deal with when you are on your road to success but to always be resilient and keep working hard!

EBS: What advice would you give to small business owners just starting out in Big Sky?

H.P.: Always be aware of how you are representing and serving the community through your business. Make a conscious effort to be a positive reflection of Big Sky to both locals and visitors.

EBS: Where do you see your business in 10 years?

H.P.: I hope to continue to grow and evolve to provide the latest techniques and process to my clientele so they have the ‘big city’ perks in our beautiful, small local town.

EBS: Where do you see Big Sky in 20 years?

H.P.: It is hard to say given the amount of growth we are experiencing at this time. It is my hope, however, that we maintain the level of community and don’t lose sight of what makes Big Sky so special.