Connect with us

Sports

Manhattan Christian overwhelms Lone Peak

Published

2 mins ago

on

LPHS junior Nolan Schumacher (20) elevates for a shot against Manhattan Christian on Dec. 20. The Big Horns were defeated 81-27. PHOTO BY BRANDON WALKER

By Brandon Walker EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY – An impressive display of shooting and swarming defense led the Manhattan Christian Eagles varsity boys basketball team to victory over the Lone Peak High School Big Horns 81-27, on Dec. 20. 

The Eagles’ shooters put their marksmanship on showcase all night long as they knocked down 14 3-pointers in the contest. That sharpshooting propelled them to a 23-4 advantage after the first quarter.

Lone Peak junior Nolan Schumacher was undeterred by the tenacity of the Eagles. “We’ve always had a lot of trouble with Manhattan Christian. But I think in the first quarter that we had the energy to go at them and kind of keep up with them.”

LPHS fought hard in the second quarter, pouring in their highest scoring effort of any quarter. The 12 points from the Big Horns as a team left the score at 45-16 at the half. “That’s one of the best things about our team is that we always work hard no matter what the score is,” said Schumacher.

Stifling defense from Manhattan Christian the rest of the way made it tough for Lone Peak to get anything going offensively. Senior Frankie Starz led the Big Horns with eight points, while fellow senior Austin Samuels and Schumacher contributed six apiece.

LPHS head coach John Hannahs was not disappointed with his team’s effort throughout the entire contest. “We played a really good team tonight and they shot lights out. I was happy with the amount of looks we got at the basket because they were very strong defensively as well. They put a lot of pressure on us,” Hannahs said. “…We knew this was going to be a tough game and I just wanted to make sure that they put a performance out there that they could be proud of and they absolutely did that.”

Lone Peak (0-4) will host the Harrison-Willow Creek Wildcats in their next matchup on Jan. 3. 

Box Score                                Q1       Q2       Q3       Q4       Total

Lone Peak                               4          12        5          6          27

Manhattan Christian          23        22        19        17        81

Lone Peak: Frankie Starz 8, Austin Samuels 6, Nolan Schumacher 6, Michael Romney 5, Nick Brester 2

Manhattan Christian: Sam Leep 19, Josiah Amunrud 18, Devan Walho 8, Caidin Hill 7, Seth Amunrud 5, Tebarek Hill 5, Logan Leep 4, Charlie Keith 4, Jake Leep 4, Jacob Bos 3, Matthew Kenney 2, Willem Kem 2

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

december, 2019

Filter Events

27dec6:00 pm8:00 pmLearn to Curl with Bozeman Curling Club6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association (BSSHA)

27dec6:30 pm9:30 pmBBQ in Big Sky!6:30 pm - 9:30 pm Gallatin River House Grill

28dec4:30 pm7:30 pmKid's Holiday Après4:30 pm - 7:30 pm Big Sky Resort

30dec4:00 pm5:00 pmBSSEF New Building Ribbon Cutting4:00 pm - 5:00 pm 52 Sitting Bull Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716, United States

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X