Missing Big Sky man located in good health

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – A 34-year old Big Sky resident was located alive on Jan. 3 south of Big Sky after disappearing the morning of Jan 1. Rescue efforts were carried out by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Big Sky Search and Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rotors, Civil Air Patrol, the Gallatin Valley Heli and Ham crews, as well as numerous area volunteers.

Chris Kamman, was located near Buck Ridge after going missing for almost two days when he went out snowmobiling alone on his 1999 snowmobile.

Andy Dreisbach, a member of Big Sky Search and Rescue who served as the incident coordinator for this rescue effort, recognized the recovery for what it was: a team success.

“It was a successful mission,” said Dreisbach, an 11-year member of Big Sky SAR. “You know they don’t all turn out this way so when they do they should be celebrated. This was a very fortunate outcome and we should feel blessed and rejoice in that,” he added.

BSSAR is always looking for volunteers, according to Dreisbach. Those interested can apply online through the BSSAR website and contact BSSAR with any additional questions.

“What made this hugely successful was the local knowledge and the talent of the Hasty riders that went out there,” Dreisbach said. “The participation by the community as a whole, I can’t speak enough to it.”