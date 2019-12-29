Montana governor seeks federal disaster relief for crops

ASSOCIATED PRESS

BILLINGS – Montana’s governor requested a disaster designation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 11 counties that reported significant weather-related crop losses, officials said.

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock has submitted the request to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, “The Billings Gazette” reported.

Approval of the request covering 2019 weather damage would make affected producers eligible for emergency loans and other federal emergency assistance programs, officials said.

Approval or disapproval of the disaster designation by the USDA is the final step in a multi-part review process after a governor submits a request, officials said.