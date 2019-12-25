Montana shelter caring for 39 huskies found roaming wild

ASSOCIATED PRESS

HAMILTON – An animal shelter is caring for 39 huskies found on a property in western Montana.

Bitter Root Humane Association operations manager Cyra Saltzman said the dogs, including two litters of puppies, were rounded up the Monday before Thanksgiving on land northeast of Hamilton.

The shelter first learned of the huskies when a spay and neuter group called to report someone had dropped off a dog that needed its leg amputated because it appeared to have been shot. A second report came from a landowner reporting three dogs running free. Eventually Saltzman and others found a property where a large number of huskies were running free.

The adults need to be spayed or neutered before they can be put up for adoption, Saltzman said, and the shelter does not have enough inside kennels for all the dogs to recover from surgery at the same time.

EBS STAFF UPDATE: Many of the animals have been connected with adopting families.