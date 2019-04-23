Connect with us

Montana’s new school, district, and state report cards now available﻿

MONTANA OFFICE OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

HELENA— The Montana Office of Public Instruction announced on April 22 that report cards for Montana schools, districts, and the state are now publicly available. The federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires state, district, and school-level data to be displayed on report cards in a concise, understandable, and accessible manner for families and communities.

“Montana’s report cards reflect extensive input from families, communities, and educators across the state,” State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said Monday. “This new educational tool will allow further family and community engagement with schools to create better outcomes for students.”

