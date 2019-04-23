Montana’s new school, district, and state report cards now available﻿

Brews & the Big Sky explores the unique history of the Big Sky state paired with unique Montana brews. Enjoy an adults-only night out as the museum becomes a lively venue for drinks and local history. Sample beer from Thirsty Street Brewing Company, enjoy light appetizers from The Mint Cafe and wander through MOR’s exhibitions.

Enjoy informal gallery talks with Curator of History, Michael Fox, at 6 & 6:30 p.m. in the Paugh History Hall. Explore items from MOR’s collections, ask questions, and learn more about Montana’s past.

TIn the third week of August, the sleepy Montana town of Crow Agency becomes the Tipi Capitol of the World, hosting powwows, rodeos and most importantly a great gathering of families and friends of the Apsaalooke Nation of American Indians. Learn more about the origins of this celebration and homecoming that welcomes thousands of spectators and over 1,000 tipis to southeast Montana.

This popular adults-only evening at MOR is the perfect way to discover great brews and the history of the Big Sky state.

Cost: $12 admission includes beer tasting, gallery talks, exhibits, & light appetizers.

Age: 21+ only

