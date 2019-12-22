Moonlight Community Foundation doles out $300k in grants

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – 2019 was a banner year for the Moonlight Community Foundation, which delivered nearly $300,000 in grants, scholarships and support to 22 area non profits, organizations and initiatives.

Utilizing a biannual grant cycle, this fall saw over $140,000 in grants, scholarships and support, factoring into over $800,000 in grants since the program’s inception in 2016.

Recipients of the Moonlight Community Foundation’s fall 2019 grant cycle include Big Sky Futbol Club, Arts Council of Big Sky, Big Sky Community Organization, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, Big Sky Discovery Academy: Community Learning Center, Big Sky Ski Education Foundation, Gallatin River Task Force, Montana Land Reliance, Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association, Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance, Morningstar Learning Center, Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Gallatin County, Big Sky Community Housing Trust, American Rivers and Montana Wilderness School.

Friends of Big Sky Education and Camp Moonlight, while not recipients during the most recent grant cycle, have received ongoing funding since the spring cycle.

Visit moonlightcommunityfoundation.org for more information.