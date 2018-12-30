MOONLIGHT BASIN

On Dec. 17, Moonlight Basin announced the dates for its second annual Moonlight MusicFest, which will be held Aug. 16-17, 2019. The festival will again be held at Moonlight’s Madison Village at Big Sky Resort.

Just like last year’s inaugural event, there will be two days of diverse national and local talent performing in this beautiful setting with 360-degree views of the mountains surrounding Lone Mountain. The weekend festival will also include food trucks, artisan vendors, family events and expanded camping for both tents and RVs.

“We were thrilled to be a part of last summer’s Moonlight MusicFest,” said Matt Kidd, managing director of CrossHarbor Capital Partners, whose subsidiaries Lone Mountain Land Company and Moonlight Basin were key backers of the event. “The lineup was exceptional, and the turnout really proved that great music in a gorgeous venue are things people from all over want to be a part of. We’re looking forward to building upon this success, and making year two, as well as every year to come, even better.”

Look for tickets to go on sale in mid-January at moonlightmusicfest.com, with subsequent announcements on social media platforms.