MSU Extension to offer weekly webinars about the coronavirus and its effects on the economy

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension will offer several webinars that discuss economic effects from the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinars will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. each Thursday from April 2 until April 23. The courses will be presented by MSU Extension specialists and economists from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research and the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research to provide insight to how the coronavirus is currently impacting the economy in their areas of expertise. The webinars are free and open to the public.

Topics that will be covered in week one include “Assessing the Impacts of Coronavirus in Montana, the U.S. and the World” presented by Pat Barkley from the BBER; “Small Business, Coronavirus Stimulus” by George Haynes from MSU Extension; and “Individuals and the Stimulus” by Joel Schumacher, associate specialist with MSU Extension.

Week two will feature presentations that cover travel and recreation, agriculture and health care by Norma Nickerson from the ITRR, Kate Fuller of MSU Extension and Robert Sonora from the BBER. Topics for weeks three and four are to be determined.

To register and participate in the webinars, visit http://farmpolicy.msuextension.org/covid19/. For more information, contact Joel Schumacher at jschumacher@montana.edu.