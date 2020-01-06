MT timberland purchaser promises continued public access

ASSOCIATED PRESS

KALISPELL – A Georgia-based investment group has confirmed it is buying 1,000 square miles of timberland in Montana from Weyerhaeuser.

An attorney for Southern Pine Plantation told the “Flathead Beacon” the timberland investment company is buying the land and has no plans to change Weyerhaeuser’s long-standing practices related to public access, forest management, grazing, existing outfitting agreements and conservation easements.

Seattle-based Weyerhaeuser announced the $145 million cash sale on Dec. 17 without naming the buyer.

Weyerhaeuser owns 1,375 square miles (3,561 square kilometers) of timberland in Montana. The sale is expected to close by June 2020.