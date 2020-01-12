On the Trail: Glide Big Sky

By Sara Marino EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Are you wondering where the groomed trails around town are located, looking for people to ski with, or maybe need a little extra motivation to get outside in the winter?

“Glide Big Sky” is the answer. This is a new program sponsored by Big Sky Community Organization, Lone Mountain Ranch and Visit Big Sky that is designed to connect community members through our shared love of cross-country skiing and the outdoors.

The ski series will run on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. on a biweekly basis from Jan. 8 to March 18. Each event will last a maximum of two hours and will feature a different trail to help skiers discover new areas and offers a chance to socialize. Take the “Brew-Ski” event, for example, that ends at Beehive Basin Brewery for a well-deserved craft beer after a ski.

Help kick off the Glide Big Sky series by meeting on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Big Sky Community Park. The series is free and open to the public, but participants are asked to come prepared with their own gear and a basic knowledge of cross-country skiing. Gear can be rented at Lone Mountain Ranch, Gallatin Alpine Sports, East Slope Outdoors and Grizzly Outfitters.

Rack cards with the full schedule can be found at the Big Sky Community Organization office, Lone Mountain Ranch and Visit Big Sky. From events like “Golf Course Crash Course” to the “Pace to the Pub” fun race, there will be something for everyone. Get out on the trails and have some fun this winter.

Visit bscomt.org to learn more about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs.

Sara Marino is the Big Sky Community Organization community development manager. BSCO engages and leads people to recreational and enrichment opportunities through thoughtful development of partnerships, programs and places.

Glide Big Sky

Jan. 8

Glide Community

Big Sky Community Park

Enjoy an introduction to the classic Big Sky trails W2 and W3.

Jan. 22

Trail to Tavern

Historic Crail Ranch

Travel back in time gliding from the Historic Crail Ranch Museum all the way to Horn & Cantle, where a warm fire awaits outside the saloon.

Feb. 5

New Trail on the Block

Town Center Stage

Explore the new Spruce Cone connection, W8.

Feb. 9

Snow Full Moon Special Event

Big Sky Community Park Warming Hut

Enjoy an evening on the trails under the full moon. Gather your friends for a self-guided tour followed by fun activities and a chance to warm up at the yurts.

Feb. 19

Brew-Ski

Town Center Stage

Break a sweat on our favorite town trails W7, W6, W9 and W10 followed by a well-earned beer at Beehive Basin Brewery.

March 4

Golf Course Crash Course

Big Sky Chapel

Cruise along the many Lone Mountain Ranch loops on the Big Sky Golf Course with one of the LMR skilled guides.

March 18

Pace to the Pub

Town Center Stage

As the final challenge, glide through all the town center trails—W10, W9, W6 and W7, Ousel Falls Road to W8 and back to Beehive Basin Brewery.