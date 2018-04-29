Legendary country rocker Robert Earl Keen (above) will perform at the inaugural Wildlands Festival on Aug. 10 at MSU in Bozeman, along with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BILLIONS CORPORATION

Concert at Montana State University to celebrate wild and open spaces

OUTLAW PARTNERS

In an effort to celebrate Montana’s wild and open spaces, and support the nonprofits that work to protect them, Outlaw Partners has announced that it will produce the inaugural Wildlands Festival concert at the Romney Oval on the campus of Montana State University on August 10.

The concert will feature dual headliners: acclaimed singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen and country-rockers Lukas Nelson and his band Promise of the Real. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Gallatin Valley Land Trust, Montana Land Reliance, and Yellowstone Forever—three nonprofits whose missions align with the festival’s ethos.

“We are extremely excited to work with Outlaw Partners in producing the first-ever concert in Romney Oval on the Montana State University campus,” said Duane Morris, senior director of auxiliary services at MSU. “We’ve been working for several years on this concept and it’s fulfilling to see it come to fruition, particularly in that we get to work with a local company like Outlaw. We believe it will be a special night of music.”

The Wildlands Festival will bring people together who share a love of nature, outdoor recreation, parks, trails, and the enjoyment of what makes Montana special. The event will celebrate the state’s wildlands, and will be an opportunity for concertgoers to support the spaces that they cherish, while enjoying live music in a picturesque outdoor setting.

“We look forward to sharing in this special celebration of music, community, and the wonder of our natural world,” said Heather White, CEO and president of Yellowstone Forever.

“Our goal is to not only curate an amazing night of music in an incredible venue, but to raise money for some very worthy charities that work hard to protect our beautiful landscape,” said Outlaw Partners CEO Eric Ladd.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available and for more information contact EJ Daws at ej@theoutlawpartners.com.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 27, at the Bobcat Ticket Office, online at ticketswest.com, or by phone at (406) 994-CATS. Both general admission and VIP tickets—which include access to a hospitality tent with food and beverages, and a preferred viewing area for the show—will be offered. Attendees are encouraged to bring low-rise chairs and blankets to the event. No outside food or beverages will be allowed. There will be food, beer and wine available for purchase.