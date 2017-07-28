EBS STAFF

Yellowstone National Park hosted 803,298 visits in June, accounting for the second-busiest June on record.

June’s numbers were down 4.8 percent from the 2016 monthly total, when a record 838,316 visits were logged.

To date, the park has hosted more then 1.35 million visits, a drop from last year’s 1.43 million figure. When considered in a five-year period, the numbers are still impressive. Approximately 1.02 million visits were counted during this same period of 2013, or 33 percent fewer than this year.

Park officials urge visitors to plan their trip to the park ahead of time, anticipate delays at popular attractions, and check road conditions on the park’s website, https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit