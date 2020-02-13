Reptile exhibit on display at Museum of the Rockies

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN – “Reptiles: The Beautiful and the Deadly,” an exhibit that showcases living reptiles from around the world, will be on display at the Museum of the Rockies through Sept. 13.

The family-friendly exhibit will feature 19 different reptile species ranging from turtles and tortoises to crocodiles, snakes and lizards housed in naturalistic habitats in changing exhibit galleries in the front and back of the museum.

Museum hours will vary throughout the exhibit’s run. From January through May 22 hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 23 through Sept. 7, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sept. 8-13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The showcase will explore common myths about reptiles and give attendees an understanding of how reptiles fit into the animal kingdom as well as in their native habitats.

The self-guided exhibit will have dioramas for further information as well as trivia areas and games, such as “Turtle Trivia or Lizard Wizard” for visitors to test their knowledge of reptiles. An experienced zoo professional will remain with the exhibit to care for the reptiles.

“Reptiles: The Beautiful and the Deadly” was created by Clyde Peeling’s REPTILAND in Allenwood, Pennsylvania and is sponsored by The Oakland Companies.

For more information and schedules, please visit museumoftherockies.org or call (406) 994-2652.