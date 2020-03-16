Response to Big Sky Resort’s suspension of operations and evolving COVID-19 situation

Impacts to upcoming events, offices to remote status effective Tuesday, March 17

BIG SKY — With Michigan-based Boyne Resort’s announcement of Big Sky Resort’s suspension of operations as of Monday, March 16, 2020, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce as the Voice of business, and Visit Big Sky, the destination’s official marketing and management organization, are working collaboratively with Big Sky Resort representatives, our Big Sky lodging partners, and transportation providers to facilitate the immediate impact on our visitors’ travel arrangements, while at the same time, assisting our local businesses and employees with this closure.⁣

“The visitor economy is the life-blood of the Big Sky community. Visit Big Sky is dedicated first and foremost to assisting our tourism stakeholders and our visitors in market whose travel plans have been disrupted,” said Tim Drain, Board President of Visit Big Sky. “Further, VBS is in direct contact with the U.S. Travel Association to support their efforts in Congress to guarantee the preservation of this industry for our businesses both big and small, and for the millions of employees its supports nationwide.”⁣

“Our community is built upon small businesses,” said Scott Johnson, Big Sky Chamber Board President. “We are dedicated to them and to helping their employees navigate the impacts of this unforeseen and ever-evolving public health crisis. And, we will continue to work in partnership with the Big Sky Resort Area District and other community organizations on their behalf.”⁣

To support the CDC’s recommendations to flatten the curve and limit the spread of the virus, the Big Sky Chamber and Visit Big Sky will be moving to remote work as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Standard hours of operation (Monday-Friday, 9 am-5 pm) of business offices and the Big Sky & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Information Center are still in effect, and we remain open for business to serve our visitors, member businesses and their employees.⁣

Further, in observance, note changes to upcoming scheduled events from the Big Sky Chamber:⁣

Moved to ONLINE Live Stream:⁣

Thursday, March 19, 2020 – Bureau of Business and Economic Research 2020 Economic Outlook Seminar at https://umontana.zoom.us/j/461055615; the link will become operational on March 19th⁣

CANCELLATIONS:⁣ Wednesday, April 1, 2020 – Bi-annual Eggs & Issues and Gallatin-Madison Joint County Commission meeting at Big Sky Resort⁣ Thursday, May 14, 2020 – Big Sky Community Building Forum at Lone Peak Cinema⁣⁣



“We are at an inflection point here in Big Sky with COVID-19 having reached Montana this past Friday, March 13th and Big Sky Resort’s suspension of operations,” said Candace Carr Strauss, CEO of the Big Sky Chamber and Visit Big Sky. “However, we as a community have proven our ability to #StayStrong, especially when we work together.”