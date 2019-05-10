Rock Climbing

Join Us! As part of National Infrastructure Week, the Big Sky Chamber is proud to partner with Beartooth Sign & Design and First Security Bank in convening a forum of community stakeholders to provide updates on current and future development projects in Big Sky. This public presentation is a great place for you to hear about the growth in Big Sky and engage in the Q&A following the speakers.

Presenting Organizations Include

– Big Sky Community Housing Trust

– Big Sky Community Organization

– Big Sky Medical Center

– Big Sky Planning and Zoning

– Big Sky Resort

– Big Sky School District

– Big Sky Town Center

– Lone Mountain Land Company

– Moonlight Basin

– Northwestern Energy

National Infrastructure Week is a time for communities across the nation to unite around one message – America’s future will be shaped by the infrastructure choices we make today, so let’s #BuildforTomorrow

