Rock Climbing

Event Details
Join Us! As part of National Infrastructure Week, the Big Sky Chamber is proud to partner with Beartooth Sign & Design and First Security Bank in convening a forum of community stakeholders to provide updates on current and future development projects in Big Sky. This public presentation is a great place for you to hear about the growth in Big Sky and engage in the Q&A following the speakers.
Presenting Organizations Include
– Big Sky Community Housing Trust
– Big Sky Community Organization
– Big Sky Medical Center
– Big Sky Planning and Zoning
– Big Sky Resort
– Big Sky School District
– Big Sky Town Center
– Lone Mountain Land Company
– Moonlight Basin
– Northwestern Energy
National Infrastructure Week is a time for communities across the nation to unite around one message – America’s future will be shaped by the infrastructure choices we make today, so let’s #BuildforTomorrow