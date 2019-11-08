‘Shoulder season’ coming to a close

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – It came and then left just as fast.

“Shoulder Season” is a period of lethargy experienced in resort towns the world over, and Big Sky’s is easily defined by the quiet weeks between the hum ski season and when out-of-town summer masses gather in Big Sky Town Center for events such as Big Sky PBR and the Music in The Mountains concert series, or on a pit stop between Bozeman and Yellowstone National Park.

Two editions ago, Explore Big Sky published a brief that at once celebrated the time to relax with fellow locals, family and friends, but also belabored the difficulties in catching a bite with many restaurant owners shuttering doors to catch their breaths after the hysteria of tourism leaves them and their staffs fatigued.

But that period is coming to a close, with restaurants and businesses around the community awaking from “Shoulder Season” slumbers, refreshed and ready for the hordes to come.

Still, many businesses will stagger back to life, so be sure to reference the working list of restaurant hours set out in early October before packing the kids into the car and heading to your favorite Big Sky gastro pub.

Visit explorebigsky.com/shoulderseason2019 for a working list of restaurants’ hours. Did we miss something? Feel free to reach us at media@theoutlawpartners.com for updates, questions or concerns.