Connect with us

Outdoors

Snowmobilers rescued up Olson Creek

Joseph T. O'Connor

Published

1 min ago

on

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

BOZEMAN — At approximately 4:30 p.m. yesterday, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to a backcountry rescue call. Two snowmobilers became stuck about seven miles up Olson Creek from Bridger Canyon Road. The snowmobilers called for help, built a fire and waited where they had cell service for rescuers to arrive.

Rescuers responded to the scene on snowmobiles, dug the sleds out and escorted the stranded snowmobilers back to their vehicle. The bitter cold, deep snow, challenging terrain and oncoming darkness were all factors in the rescue.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin is reminding winter backcountry users to always be prepared to spend the night outside, including carrying warm clothes and a way to start a fire. Always carry a means of communication, call for help as soon as you run into trouble and follow the instructions of rescuers.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

march, 2019

Filter Events

03mar7:30 pm10:30 pmInternational Guitar Night7:30 pm - 10:30 pm Arts Council of Big SkyEvent Type :Arts,Music

08mar(mar 8)9:00 am10(mar 10)4:00 pmBSSEF Freeride Competition9:00 am - 4:00 pm (10) Big Sky ResortEvent Type :Sports

09mar5:30 pm7:15 pmIra Glass and Monica Bill Barnes5:30 pm - 7:15 pm Warren Miller Performing Arts CenterEvent Type :Arts

22mar3:00 pm7:00 pmSmokin' Aces Rail Jam3:00 pm - 7:00 pm Big Sky ResortEvent Type :Sports

More Events

Weather

Advertisements

Trending

X
X