Outdoors
Snowmobilers rescued up Olson Creek
GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER
BOZEMAN — At approximately 4:30 p.m. yesterday, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to a backcountry rescue call. Two snowmobilers became stuck about seven miles up Olson Creek from Bridger Canyon Road. The snowmobilers called for help, built a fire and waited where they had cell service for rescuers to arrive.
Rescuers responded to the scene on snowmobiles, dug the sleds out and escorted the stranded snowmobilers back to their vehicle. The bitter cold, deep snow, challenging terrain and oncoming darkness were all factors in the rescue.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin is reminding winter backcountry users to always be prepared to spend the night outside, including carrying warm clothes and a way to start a fire. Always carry a means of communication, call for help as soon as you run into trouble and follow the instructions of rescuers.
Trending
-
Regional2 days ago
Get the latest Explore Big Sky
-
Environment6 days ago
Stakeholders weigh in on forest management plan
-
Environment5 days ago
Watershed groups say planning key to drought resiliency
-
Environment4 days ago
Lawmakers grapple over the future of Montana’s coal industry
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Touring through Montana
-
Environment2 days ago
Winter returns with icy grip
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Italy’s Luca Stricagnoli headlines Guitar Night at WMPAC
-
Regional6 days ago
Rangers successful in investigation and conviction of illegal taking of wolf