Super Pink Moon to rise April 7

EBS STAFF

No need for binoculars or telescope: April 7’s “Super Pink Moon” will be the largest of the calendar year,

What’s a supermoon?

In a basic terms, the reason moon sizes vary is due to the oval shape of the moon’s orbit. At the point of perigee, the moon is 30,000 miles closer to the Earth than the points of apogee.

Supermoons occur when a full moon is at perigee, which is why the moon appears 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than full moons at the point of apogee.

Will the moon appear pink?

Sadly, not the moon will no appear pink, as the name would lead you to believe. Instead, the “pink” in Super Pink Moon is due to timing, with the rise coinciding with early blooms of a North American wildflower, Phlox subulata, also known as pink moss. The moon will appear a rich, bright golden color.

When should I head outside?

The full moon will rise at 8:35 P.M. on Tuesday, April 7.