TEDxBigSky lineup and groundbreaking film unveiled

Outlaw Partners’ inspiring event returns for 2020

By Michael Somerby EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Outlaw Partners, the Big Sky-based media, marketing and events company and publisher of this newspaper, captured hearts and minds this past summer with a slew of heart-pounding summer events.

The lineup included the ninth annual Big Sky PBR, which was awarded the PBR Event of the Year earlier this month, and the inaugural Peak to Sky Festival, boasting performances from the likes of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Mike McCready and Chad Smith along with recent three-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, among others.

The company is proud to announce its fourth annual winter event changeup pitch: TEDxBigSky, an intellectual and inspiring series of presentations boasting 11 speakers in January 2020. TEDxBigSky, an independent, TED-sanctioned curation of presentations will be guided by the theme “Connection.”

“We’re connected digitally, personally and with nature, but I think what inspired us about the theme of ‘connection’ bring Outlaw Partners mission full circle,” said Ersin Ozer, media and events director at Outlaw. “… The mission of our company is to create connections in order to inspire others to act through our media, marketing and events.”

The event will be hosted at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, a world-class facility for performance and theater in Big Sky, and will launch on Saturday, Jan. 25.

This year’s lineup includes speakers from varied disciplines and backgrounds, including Olympic skier and new Big Sky resident Bode Miller, Seattle rockers Molly Sides and Whitney Petty of the popular band Thunderpussy, and groundbreaking documentary duo of Michael Peterson and Steven Hawley.

Peterson and Hawley’s film, “Damned to Extinction,” an award-winning documentary chronicling the trials and tribulations of a Pacific Ocean orca pod whose existence is threatened by a dwindling Chinook salmon population as a result of damming the Snake River, will screen at Lone Peak Cinema on Friday, Jan. 24.

The special presentation is also brought to the Big Sky community by Outlaw Partners under the umbrella of a larger Big Sky Ideas Festival, of which TEDxBigSky is the cornerstone.

TEDxBigSky is made possible by title sponsor Big Sky Real Estate Co., as well as sponsors The Wilson Hotel, Yellowstone Club, CLB Architects, Fay Ranches, Oxygen Plus, Jereco Studios, Natalie’s Estate Winery, BuzzBallz and Snake River Brewing.

Additionally, speaker coaches Lori Addicks, Kari Gras, Tallie Lancey and Kate Ketschek will help prepare each presentation.

“A big thanks is owed to our coaches, Lori, Kari, Tallie and Kate Ketschek, and a big thanks to our sponsors,” Ozer said.

Visit tedxbigsky.com for tickets, available starting Dec. 16.