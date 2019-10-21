Local
Third annual Haunted Peaks to bring tricks, treats to Big Sky
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – As southwest Montana’s early snowfall suggests, we seem to have blown straight past fall and into winter. But don’t forget the creepiest holiday of all: Halloween.
This year, from Oct. 24-27, Big Sky will continue to revel with a budding tradition and community Halloween mainstay: the third annual Haunted Peaks Halloween Festival, hosted by Big Sky Town Center, Big Sky Real Estate Co. and Lone Peak Cinema.
“We have expanded the Halloween festival to four days and, working with our community partners, are adding some exciting new activities,” said Erik Morrison, events and social media manager for Town Center, in an email to EBS.
The spooks begin on Thursday, Oct. 24 with a free-to-attend Haunted Peaks Block Party, including a live funk/soul rock performance by The Magic Beans to set the stage for a costume party on Town Center Avenue.
Friday will see the start of the weekend-long Haunted Peaks Window Display Competition, Lone Peak Cinema will serve as the moratorium for your sense of peace hosting a 12-hour marathon of horror films aptly dubbed the “Horror Fest Films” selection. Thirty-six hours of movie terror between Friday, Saturday and Sunday: can you stomach it?
If scary movies aren’t your thing, perhaps a kid-friendly treasure hunt will satisfy you? The Geocache Mystery is a weekend-long caper, spanning Friday to Sunday, complete with clues to solve mysteries—and with hidden prizes along the way.
Cap off the Friday night festivities with a costume party at Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge, where Big Sky residents can don their Halloween best and dance to a live DJ to win prizes.
Saturday, Oct. 26 will also be chock-full of ghoulish delights: a “Haunted 5K Run to The Pub & Block Party,” presented by Moving Mountains Fitness and Beehive Basin Brewery; a haunted house, presented by Haas Builders and Big Sky Discovery Academy; and “Yappy Hour at The Rocks” along with a “Party at the Pumpkin Patch,” are sure to please.
And with that, a beloved, time-honored question: Trick or treat?
Visit bigskytowncenter.com for more information.
