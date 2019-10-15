‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 10/15/19

Six grizzlies killed in one week

As an indirect result of the early, heavy snowstorms experienced in western Montana, which pummeled the northwestern reaches of the state especially, five grizzlies were killed by vehicles as they attempted access to cattle killed by the wintery conditions; two by train and three by cars on a highway outside of Missoula. A sixth bear was euthanized for killing cattle, bringing this year’s total number of deceased grizzlies in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem to 38. Last year, a record 46 died in the same area over the course of the year.