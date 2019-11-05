‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 11/5/19

Helena pays $100K for active shooter drill damages

A June 2016 exercise meant to train students, faculty and staff at a Helena high school on what to do during an active shooter situation left Lynn Trenary with permanent ringing and hearing loss in both ears. The city claims Trenary, a teacher at the Project for Alternative Learning, had been instructed to cover her ears, reports the Great Falls Tribune, but last week the lawsuit was formally dismissed and the city will pay $100,000 as apart of a settlement reached in May. The city is now protected from further legal action, and confirmed air rifles are now utilized in similar training drills.