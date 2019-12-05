‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (1) – 12/5/19

Connect with us

ASAT's jacket on the left and Supreme's on the right. THE FASHION LAW

Montana clothing company sues goliath streetwear brand

Back in 1985, Montana clothing company All Season All Terrain Outdoors, copyrighted a unique camouflage design featuring a three-tone print with overlapping antlers. ASAT is claiming Supreme, a New York City-based streetwear company with a massive consumer base, copied that design on a number of items to be included in their 2019 fall line. Based in Stevensville, Montana, ASAT filed the suit on Nov. 11 in New York District Court, and according to court documents claims Supreme “… copied the design and created derivative works of the design and placed it on their apparel such as hats, pants and jackets to sell on their website and in stores.” ASAT is seeking $150,000 per article of clothing put up for sale, along with any profits and attorney fees, reports KBZK.

