‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 9/19/19

Three hunters attacked in grizzly encounters

Two separate grizzly bear attacks, only 12 hours and less than a mile apart, have left four hunters shaken after three injured. The Sept. 16 attacks took place in the Gavelly Range in Madison County, according to the Billings Gazette, beginning with a bear charging and injuring two hunters around 7:30 a.m. After the hunters drove away the bruin, another hunting party was attacked at approximately 6:30 p.m. leaving one injured. At this time, it’s unknown if the same bear is responsible for both attacks. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is investigating the incident, weighing findings against tentative euthanasia.

In other news, the Buffalo Horn Trail just south of Big Sky has been closed due to the presence of a dead horse that is likely to attract scavengers, like grizzly bears; grizzly activity had been observed along the trail even before the death of the animal.