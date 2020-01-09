‘Town Crier’ newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 1/9/20

Bitter cold minus 30 F temps headed for Montana

Montanans have been blessed with a relatively mild January and temperatures well above the seasonal norms: highs in Bozeman and Big Sky reaching the 40s. Soon, however, winter will bite back with vengeance, dropping temperatures as low as minus 30 starting next week. A winter weather advisory has been put into effect for elevations above 5,000 feet, and light snow will accompany the life-threatening temperatures.