‘Town Crier’ Newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 12/31/19

Celebrate the New Year with Fireworks! Displays at 8:00 and midnight. Join us in the Mountain Village Plaza for the best views.

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM – New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet Huntley Dining Room

Reservations and more information: bigskyresort.com/events/new-years-happenings

New Year’s Eve Family Celebrations

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM – New Year’s Eve Kid’s Après – Missouri Ballroom in the Huntley

9:00 PM – 12:30 AM – New Year’s Eve Family Celebration – Missouri Ballroom in the Huntley

Reservations and more information: shop.bigskyresort.com/#/events

FIREWORKS SHOW at Mountain Village Plaza

8:00 PM and Midnight

https://www.facebook.com/events/2381303982184329/