Upper Hyalite Road to be paved

CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST

BOZEMAN – Beginning this fall and continuing through summer of 2020, the Upper Hyalite Road south of Bozeman will be reconstructed and paved from the dam at Hyalite Reservoir to the Y where the road splits and leads to Grotto Falls Trailhead or Palisade Falls/East Fork Hyalite.

The project, which is to start at the end of October, is aimed to provide for greater public safety on one of the most popular National Forest recreational corridors in Montana. It will also decrease runoff and sedimentation going directly into Bozeman’s municipal watershed and decrease long-term maintenance demands.

Those heading up to Hyalite this fall should expect delays of up to 30 minutes associated with tree cutting along the road right-of-way and in a short section close to the Chisolm day use area.

The majority of work will occur next spring and summer of 2020.