Voting dates set for Best of Big Sky awards

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Now in its ninth iteration, the Best of Big Sky awards will once again up be up for grabs among local businesses and community members who have set themselves apart from the crowd this year.

Will Olive B’s retain its crown as Big Sky’s Best Restaurant? Who will win Community Member of the Year for 2019? Those coveted titles and many more are all to-be-decided.

This year, for the first time ever, Best of Big Sky will open with a nomination period running from Nov. 11-24. The voting period will be open from Nov. 25 until Dec. 9.

Visit explorebigsky.com/best-of-big-sky-2019 to nominate your favorite pizza, burger and après spot in town, and then remember to have your voice heard when the official voting period opens on Nov. 25.