Water and Sewer board elections approaching
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – At their Feb. 18 open board meeting, the Big Sky County Water and Sewer district discussed its upcoming elections that will be held to fill three vacated board of director seats; there are four candidates vying to fill the three available spots. The potential candidates are Michael Ducunnois, Richard Fast, Clay Lorinsky and Mike Wilcynski. The vote will be conducted through a mail-in ballot system on May 5.
The board plans to release biographical information on the four candidates soon so that the public can better understand their voting options.
Additionally, at the Feb. 18 meeting, the board of directors approved 66.84 Single Family Equivalents, or SFE units, for the Spanish Peaks Inn, which is set to begin construction this summer.