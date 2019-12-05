Winter 2020 Real Estate Guide

Join us for La Femme Affair! Enjoy light refreshments as you shop exclusive discounts from Big Sky's premier retailers. Find something for everyone on your holiday gift list, and maybe
Join us for La Femme Affair! Enjoy light refreshments as you shop exclusive discounts from Big Sky’s premier retailers. Find something for everyone on your holiday gift list, and maybe a little something for yourself.
Thankful for the opportunity to serve Montana communities! Hope to see you all at the Big Sky Town Hall on Dec 5th at Wilson Hotel in Big Sky from 6-8 pm. I will be there to report on the outcome of the 2019 State Legislature; to describe interim Legislative activities; and hear from folks about their issues and concerns. Happy Thanksgiving!
Montana State Senator for SD 32, Pat Flowers, will be in Big Sky hosting a Town Hall discussion to include updates from the last legislative session, take comments and questions on any legislative issues of concern in Big Sky at the Wilson.