Wintertide Yellowstone
EBS STAFF
Amid dazzling ice crystals and sulfur-tinged steam, a unique experience awaits: time spent in the white-washed world of a winter Yellowstone. Yellowstone National Park, our nation’s first national park, is a winter adventurer’s playground with abundant opportunity to ski, snowshoe, camp or stroll around select thermal features, just to name a few of the many available pass times. With frigid temperatures and deep snow, the landscape and its inhabitants are transformed. In honor of the season, the editors of EBS have selected a handful of stunning wintertide shots that capture the breathtaking experience of winter in Yellowstone.
