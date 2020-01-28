Wintertide Yellowstone

EBS STAFF

Amid dazzling ice crystals and sulfur-tinged steam, a unique experience awaits: time spent in the white-washed world of a winter Yellowstone. Yellowstone National Park, our nation’s first national park, is a winter adventurer’s playground with abundant opportunity to ski, snowshoe, camp or stroll around select thermal features, just to name a few of the many available pass times. With frigid temperatures and deep snow, the landscape and its inhabitants are transformed. In honor of the season, the editors of EBS have selected a handful of stunning wintertide shots that capture the breathtaking experience of winter in Yellowstone.

Overlooking the boardwalks near Canary Spring during winter

A mule deer buck dredges through deep snow.

A red fox hunts near Mud Volcano.

Hoar frost caused by thermal steam accumulates near the edge of a hot spring at Mammoth Hot Springs.

Yellowstone’s Lower Falls from Lookout Point

Skiers and snowmobilers travel a snow-packed road in Yellowstone