Wyoming continues program for people who can’t drive

By Margaret Austin WYOMING TRIBUNE EAGLE

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – For people with disabilities that prevent them from driving, even getting to the grocery store can be a struggle. The lack of mobility can be isolating and expensive, but Wyoming Independent Living’s Transportation Check Program is working to bridge that transportation gap.

Those who are eligible for the program can receive free bus passes and $50 in Uber credit each month. If a person receives rides from family and friends, the Transportation Check Program will reimburse those drivers 36 cents per mile.

Last year in Laramie County, about 135 people utilized the program, which is funded through Wyoming Department of Transportation grants. According to officials, the program has the resources to help about 170 people, so they are looking to get more people to use the operation.