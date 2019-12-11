Wyoming residents concerned about proposed horse facility

By Margaret Austin WYOMING TRIBUNE EAGLE

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A wild horse facility is looking to make its home in eastern Laramie County, but residents near the proposed site have some major concerns.

The facility would hold wild horses captured by the Bureau of Land Management, and the BLM would pay South Dakota-based Equine Elite an amount for each horse it houses.

Due to concerns ranging from water quality to increased traffic, the neighbors didn’t give their approval for the project.