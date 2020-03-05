Wyoming winery shows its grape stuff with California medals

By Gabe Allen JACKSON HOLE NEWS AND GUIDE

JACKSON, Wyo. – Anthony Schroth, founder and vintner of newly opened Jackson Hole Winery, believes making wine in a colder climate provides many benefits. In addition to the fact that it is cheaper to cold-stabilize the wine, low microbial activity during the aging process leads to wine that is low in sulfites.

And while purveyors of French and Californian wine might be skeptical of these claims, Schroth has some evidence to back it up.

In January, Jackson Hole Winery took home four awards at the San Francisco Chronicle’s annual wine competition. The 2020 competition hosted more than 60 judges, who evaluated over 6,000 wines from over 1,000 wineries. Jackson Hole won gold for its Outlaw and silver medals for its pinot noir, chardonnay and Rendezvous Red.

While the wine is produced and aged in Jackson, the winery grows its fruit in Napa, Sonoma and Washington state.

According to Schroth, a gold medal at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition was a landmark win. “From my point of view, it’s the best wine competition,” he said.