0 new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

As of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 146. There are no confirmed active cases. There have been a total of 145 people recovered and 2,356 people tested in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

Please note that local data on active cases may differ from the state map as the state map is only updated once daily and calculates active cases differently.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

Wearing a simple cloth face covering is recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and is essential to reopening Montana. When wearing your face covering in public make sure to:

Continue to practice social distancing.

Cover both your nose and mouth.

Avoid touching or playing with the covering.

Wash your hands before putting your covering on and after taking it off.

Remove your mask from the ear loops or ties – not at its center.

Wash coverings at home immediately after each use.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.