$136 M ‘River Runs Through It’ ranch sells near Bozeman

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/12/21

Climbing Arrow Ranch, just 80 miles outside of Bozeman, was featured in Robert Redford’s 1992 “A River Runs Through It.” It features 80,000 acres of land, an old railroad spur line and a herd of 2,000 Black Angus cattle. After less than a week on the public market—and a brief bidding war—the property is under contract for “around its $136.25 million asking price,” according to the Wall Street Journal, making the property one of the most expensive ranch properties ever sold in the U.S. The sellers are the Anderson family, who owned the ranch since 1959.