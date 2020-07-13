New 1,400-mile bike trail through America’s heartland

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/13/20

If canceled travel plans have you down and you’re dreaming of bike rides on long, flat stretches through the heartland, we have good news: You can now bike from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to West Yellowstone, Montana. The new Parks, Peaks, and Prairies Bicycle Route is 1,374 miles long and passes through the Badlands, the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, Deadwood, Devil’s Tower and endless prairie, plus a traverse over the Powder River Pass at 9,600 feet above sea level. You have hotel access along the way, but the route also passes through an abundance of National Forest Land providing ample opportunities to camp and a low-cost and adventurous way to see the West.