143 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has a cumulative total of 143 cases. There have been a total of 138 recovered in Gallatin County. There have been 1,739 people tested in Gallatin County.

This data and more can be found on the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

While these updates have been published in the late afternoons, we will reevaluate the timing of these releases moving forward.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

Maury Wiegand has been a personal trainer and wellness educator in Bozeman for the past 25 years. In a new blog post, she discusses what it’s like with two young adults and two not-so-young adults sharing close quarters during this shelter at home time.

What are some ways to navigate this type of situation? One way is to create a family “gap plan.” To learn more about what a “gap plan” looks like and its benefits, read Maury’s entire blog post about it here: https://www.healthygallatin.org/blog/family-gap-plan/ .

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.