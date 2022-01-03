2 Madison River fishing access sites closed due to flooding

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE & PARKS

ENNIS –The Ennis and Valley Garden fishing access sites were closed on Dec. 31 temporarily due to flooding.

Ice jams on portions of the upper Madison River have caused water, ice and debris to flow into the sites, creating unsafe conditions, including the possibility for trees to fall. These sites will be reopened when conditions are safe again.

The Ennis Fishing Access Site is a half mile southeast of Ennis, and the Valley Garden Fishing Access Site is about two miles northeast of Ennis.