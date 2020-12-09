32-year-old medical student finds Fenn treasure

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/9/20

In 2010, collector and writer Forest Fenn hid a chest containing an estimated $1 million of treasure. He published a memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase,” containing a 24-line poem outlining its possible location—somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. In the decade between then and now, at least five people have died and countless have been injured and arrested in search for the treasure, which is an estimated at $1 million in value. In June, shortly before Fenn’s death, the treasure was discovered, and just this week, with a possible lawsuit on his tail, the victor revealed his identity. Jack Stuef, a 32-year-old Michigan native and medical student, spoke with Outside Magazine editor Daniel Barbarisi on Dec. 7 about his journey to find Fenn’s highly sought after treasure chest.